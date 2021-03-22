WATCH LIVE: Senate resumes hearing to consider nomination of Marty Walsh as secretary of labor

The Senate is expected to resume the hearing for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to serve as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Labor.

If the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approves the Walsh nomination, the full Senate will make a final vote in the coming days.

As mayor of Boston, Walsh told the committee “we’ve proven that we can create a world-class economy that works for working people.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve led by listening, collaborating and building partnerships. That’s how, if confirmed, I will lead the Department of Labor,” Walsh added.

Walsh a former union worker, 53, has served as the Democratic mayor of Boston since 2014.

When he took the oath of office for his second term as Boston’s chief executive in 2018, Biden presided over the inauguration.

Before that, Walsh served as a state representative for more than a decade.

Walsh has a long history with labor, he served as president of Laborers Local 223 and, before becoming mayor, headed up the Boston Building Trades — a union umbrella organization.