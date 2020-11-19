WATCH LIVE: Senators hear update on early outpatient treatment for COVID-19

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee is holding a hearing Nov. 19 on early outpatient treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Watch the hearing live in the video player above.
Health officials from Baylor University Medical Center, Yale University, Brown University and Pioneers Medical Center will testify about different outpatient treatments before the Senate.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.