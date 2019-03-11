What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Erica R. Hendry
WATCH: Stacey Abrams speaks with Yamiche Alcindor on ‘how to create real change’

Politics

Stacey Abrams, who became the first black woman to receive a major party gubernatorial nomination last year when she ran for governor of Georgia, will talk Monday with the PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor about her political career and how to create meaningful change as part of the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Abrams and Alcindor are scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET Monday. Watch live in the player above.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Erica R. Hendry
Erica R. Hendry is the digital news editor at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry

