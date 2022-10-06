WATCH LIVE: State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel holds news briefing

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel is expected to hold a news briefing on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch Patel’s remarks in the player above.

On Tuesday, The U.S. State Department echoed the White House in condemning North Korea’s longest ever test launch of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.

The Biden administration describes the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region, and a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

“We call on the DPRK (North Korea) to refrain from further provocations and to engage in sustained and substantive dialogue,” said Vedant Patel, the State Department’s deputy principal spokesman.

“Our commitments to Japan and the Republic of Korea are ironclad,” he said.

North Korea has test-fired about 40 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader, Kim Jong Un, refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States, but Tuesday’s test was the most provocative yet.

Tuesday’s launch is the fifth round of weapons tests by North Korea in the past 10 days. The testing spree is an apparent response to two sets of military drills — one between Washington and Seoul and the other involving Washington, Seoul and Tokyo — off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast last week.

Biden administration officials have become increasingly concerned about North Korea efforts to provoke the U.S. and its Pacific allies.

Last month, the Biden administration declassified a U.S. intelligence finding that showed believe that the Russians were looking to purchase North Korean military equipment for its fight in Ukraine.

North Korea has also sought to tighten relations with Russia as much of Europe and the West has pulled away, blaming the United States for the Ukraine crisis and decrying the West’s “hegemonic policy” as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself.

“This action underscores the urgent need for dialog and diplomacy,” Patel said.

“I’ll also note that our ultimate goal here, which is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, has not changed either,” he said.