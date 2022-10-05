American citizen detained in Iran for six years flies out of country for surgery

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, 85-year-old Baquer Namazi is one of four Iranian Americans who have been detained by Iran or barred from leaving the country, including his son, Siamak Namazi, who has been held in prison since 2015.

Both father and son had been sentenced to what U.S. and U.N. officials called baseless espionage charges. Baquer Namazi traveled to Oman today and recently landed in Abu Dhabi, where he will undergo surgery.

Jared Genser is a human rights attorney and pro bono counsel for the Namazi family. And he joins me now.

Jared, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.

Baquer has been in Iranian custody since 2016. This surgery he will get could save his life. Have you talked to him today? How is he doing?