WATCH LIVE: State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel holds news briefing

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel holds a news briefing on Monday as Ukraine’s capitol of Kyiv is barraged with attacks from Russian drones.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

Ukrainians in Kyiv continued working and commuting around the city on Monday despite their fears after further attacks from drones.

Buildings had been damaged and people took refuge in Kyiv’s metro stations after a second barrage of attacks in as many weeks.

Air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv.

“I have two children and our morning started very loudly, because the area where we live near the train station was hit. But after the air raid was finished I had to go to my job,” said local Snizhana Kutrakova.

“I’m trying to stay close to a shelter, but I’m still outside,” she added.

The assault sowed terror and frayed nerves as blasts echoed across the city.

Energy facilities were struck, and one drone slammed into a residential building, killing four people, authorities said.

Intense, sustained bursts of gunfire rang out as they buzzed overhead, apparently from soldiers trying to destroy them.

“We had some worries, but we trust in our forces and that everything will be good, we are safe,” said Andrii Samoilov who had just arrived in the city by rail.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday’s barrage came in successive waves of 28 drones – in what many fear could become a more common mode of attack as Russia seeks to avoid depleting its stockpiles of long-range precision missiles.

One strike appeared to target the city’s heating network, hitting an operations center.

Another slammed into a four-story residential building, ripping a large hole in it and collapsing at least three apartments on top of each other.

Four bodies were recovered, including those of a woman who was six months pregnant and her husband, Klitschko said.

An older woman and another man also were killed there.

The drones pack an explosive charge and can linger over targets before nose-diving into them.