News Wrap: Iran protests continue; deadly Tehran prison fire put out

In our news wrap Sunday, Iran's state media says Saturday's fire at a prison in Tehran has been put out as protests continue across the country, Xi Jinping is poised to remain China's president for a third term, shelling in Ukraine damaged the mayor's office in separatist-controlled Donetsk, and police in Stockton, California have arrested a suspected serial killer.
