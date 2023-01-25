WATCH: State Department says Ukraine, not the U.S., will decide how to use tanks

State Department spokesperson Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday following President Joe Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments by his administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch Price’s remarks in the player above.

The U.S. decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the U.S. similarly committing its own tanks.

In remarks at the White House, Biden hailed the cooperation between the U.S. and its allies, saying “the expectation on the part of Russia is that we’re going to break up, we’re not going to stay united.”

But he underscored that the United States and Europe “are fully, thoroughly, totally united.”

The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles —tank-like tracked vehicles that can tow the Abrams if it gets stuck.

Altogether, France, the U.K., the U.S., Poland, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden will send hundreds of tanks and heavy armored vehicles to fortify Ukraine as it enters a new phase of the war and attempts to break through entrenched Russian lines.