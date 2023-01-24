News Wrap: U.S. and Germany reach agreement to send tanks to Ukraine

Geoff Bennett:

In the day's other headlines: The man accused of killing 23 people at a Texas Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty to federal hate crimes and firearms charges. In return, new court filing say he won't face a federal death sentence.

The attack in El Paso also wounded more than two dozen people. Many were Mexican citizens. And police said the gunman told them he targeted Mexicans. He still faces state murder charges that carry the death penalty.

The "NewsHour" has confirmed tonight that Germany and the U.S. have now agreed to send tanks to Ukraine, with an announcement set for tomorrow. Both Washington and Berlin refusing to acknowledge any agreement publicly just yet, but they have been under mounting pressure to act.

Germany's defense minister rejected criticism today that his government has been slow to respond to Ukraine's needs.