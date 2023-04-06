WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing as rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran restore diplomatic ties

State Department spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing on Thursday as long-time Mideast rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia took another significant step toward reconciliation Thursday, with the help of the Chinese government.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The two are restoring diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift, affirming the need for regional stability and agreeing to pursue economic cooperation.

The agreement was reached in Beijing during a meeting between the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers, a month after China had brokered an initial reconciliation agreement between the two regional powerhouses.

The latest understanding further lowers the chance of armed conflict between the rivals, both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region. It could bolster efforts by diplomats to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

Thursday’s announcement also represents another diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian laid out details of Thursday’s agreement in a tweet, after his talks with Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.