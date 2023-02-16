WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing nearly a year into Ukraine war

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel will hold a news briefing on Thursday as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its first anniversary.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearing the one-year mark, a top Estonian defense leader warned that if Vladimir Putin is not stopped now, he could entangle the region in a larger conflict, perhaps one with even greater security implications for the U.S.

That’s because Russia has shown it will keep trying to retake territories that were once part of the Soviet Union and, so far, economic sanctions and its significant military losses in Ukraine have not changed Putin’s larger goals, said Kristjan Mäe, the head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense’s NATO and EU department, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Baltic nation on Thursday.

Estonia, which borders Russia, was forcefully incorporated into the Soviet Union during World War II and gained its independence only with the Soviet collapse in 1991. It joined NATO and the European Union in 2004.

“If we do not solve this war at this moment, where it is, first of all, there’s going to be a bigger war,” Mäe said.

And a larger war could have a significant impact on the United States’ larger security concerns with China, he said.

“If Europe is tied down with this war, then the European support, allied support politically, militarily to Indo-Pacific area is going to be limited as well, it’s going to be hampered,” he said. “So the primary focus, the short term focus should be defeating Russia where it is. This is the time. It’s not just the spring, but in general, this is the time to do this.”

The U.S. and allies have been pressing to get tanks and ammunition into Kyiv this spring to help Ukraine seize what is considered a critical moment in the war.