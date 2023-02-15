Russia claims gains in Donbas, NATO says West must meet Ukraine’s demand for artillery

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
NATO described the fight over eastern Ukraine as a “grinding war of attrition” as Russian forces have launched operations in multiple areas. It comes as Moscow claims to have made incremental gains in Ukraine’s Donbas. Nick Schifrin reports from that region with the support of the Pulitzer Center.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
