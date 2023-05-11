WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing amid Israel-Palestinian fighting

The State Department will hold a news briefing on Thursday as fighting between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continues.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Israeli medics say a 70-year-old man has been killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in central Israel.

The MADA rescue service said the man was killed Thursday when the rocket struck his apartment building in the city of Rehovot. It said four other people were moderately wounded.

It was the first fatality in Israel during the current round of fighting with militants in Gaza and came as Egypt was working to broker a cease-fire.

Twenty-eight Palestinians have also been killed in three days of fighting.