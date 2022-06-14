WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesman Ned Price will hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon after department officials met with WNBA star’s Brittney Griner team about her monthslong detention in Russia and President Joe Biden’s administration’s efforts to secure her release.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

READ MORE: Brittney Griner allowed to communicate through email with WNBA teammates

The State Department confirmed the meeting, which involved officials from its specialized office that advocates for hostages and wrongfully detained Americans.

The administration has previously said that its working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative. In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

Griner’s teammates as well as players across the league have been pushing Biden on social media to help get her home.