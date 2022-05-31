WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price will hold a news briefing Tuesday amid continued shelling of eastern Ukrainian cities.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

WATCH: Russia advances in Severodonetsk as Ukraine tries to reinforce beleaguered troops

It’s impossible to track civilian casualties amid the round-the-clock shelling, said Oleksandr Striuk, the mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierdonetsk. He believes that more than 1,500 residents have died of various causes since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. Evacuation efforts from Sievierodonetsk have been halted because of shelling.

On Tuesday, the European Union also said it would ban the majority of Russian oil imports as further punishment for the invasion.

From the moment Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the West has sought to make Moscow pay economically for its war. But targeting the lucrative energy sector was seen as a last resort in Europe and has proved hardest since the bloc relies on the country for 25 percent of its oil and 40 percent of its natural gas. European countries that are even more heavily dependent on Russia have been especially reluctant to act.

In a move unthinkable just months ago, EU leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90 percent of all Russian oil imports over the next six months.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo called the embargo a “big step forward” on Tuesday morning and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed it as “a watershed moment.” But both leaders cautioned that Europe would need time to adjust to the impact — and any further bans on Russian energy could only come slowly, if at all.

Three European countries – Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia – also said on Tuesday they would join an international investigation into Russian-perpetrated war crimes in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court prosecutor said he plans to open an office in Kyiv, amid ongoing calls for those responsible for atrocities since Russia’s invasion to be brought to justice.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said the teamwork underscores the international community’s commitment to the rule of law.

“I think it shows that there is this common front of legality that is absolutely essential, not just for Ukraine … but for the continuation of peace and security all over the world,” he said.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has been widely condemned as an illegal act of aggression. Russian forces have been accused of killing civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and of repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure including hospitals and a theater in the besieged city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians. An investigation by The Associated Press found evidence that the March 16 bombing killed close to 600 people inside and outside the building.

Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the AP and PBS series Frontline have verified 273 potential war crimes.