WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesman Ned Price will hold a news briefing Thursday afternoon amid reports that the American citizens detained in Russia will meet with President Joe Biden.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, senior administration officials told The Associated Press and other news outlets.

The separate meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and are taking place amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the Americans’ release.

Griner has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges. She was sentenced last month to nine years in prison after pleading guilty and has appealed the punishment. Whelan is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges that he and his family say are false. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained, placing their cases with the office of its top hostage negotiator.