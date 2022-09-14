Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits territory reclaimed from Russia

Nick Schifrin:

But the wounds of occupation are deep. Residents jostle over handouts of badly needed food, and they are traumatized by Russian war crimes.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko is one of Zelenskyy's deputy chiefs of staff.

What kind of evidence are you finding now that you're able to get into some of these territories that was occupied by Russia?

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Zelenskyy Deputy Chief of Staff (through translator): We are documenting all of the war crimes that we find, because they're indeed horrific.

There are a lot of cases of such crimes that we see in the liberated areas just in the past few days, where locals start telling us where the bodies are hidden.