By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price gives news briefing

Politics

State Department spokesperson Ned Price gives a news briefing on Monday as tensions with Russia over Ukraine continue.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 P.M. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: