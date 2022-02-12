U.S. shuts embassies, holds talks as tensions over Russia mount

Frank Langfitt:

Yeah. When I found out today, a number of us journalists went to see exercises. They were anti-terror operations. And so we saw a case where a bunch of faux terrorists were going to try to dynamite the dam to have water flow from Ukraine down to Crimea, where there's not anywhere near enough water. We saw another one where Russians would instigate basically a riot and try to take over getting local people and using provocateurs to take over a local police station and city hall. And then, you know, special National Guard police came in and stopped them. And so it was actually a lot of people in the crowd watching this. And what the Ukrainians are very concerned about is not just an invasion, but what people refer to as hybrid warfare is, you know, cyber attacks, disinformation and terror acts to try to create enough panic that it will actually destabilize the government here.