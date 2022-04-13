WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news a briefing as Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with his Egyptian counterpart on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

American and Egyptian foreign ministers pledged continued cooperation on Wednesday, as they met at the State Department in Washington.

Blinken paid tribute to Egypt’s diplomatic relations with Israel, after recent meetings between Israel and several Arabic countries. Blinken describing Egypt as “the heart of stability in the region.”

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said it was the third time he had met with U.S. officials.

While in Washington, Shoukry is scheduled to also meet with with other American government officials, business leaders and think tanks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.