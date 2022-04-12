WATCH: Secretary Blinken meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees over efforts to help refugees

The refugee crisis created by the Ukraine Russia war was top of the agenda during a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi on Tuesday.

The U.N. refugee agency put the total number of people who have fled Ukraine at more than 4.6 million, over 2.6 million of whom fled at least initially to Poland.

“We are simply grateful for the work that you’re doing every single day to try to meet the needs of those who been forced in one way or another from their homes,” said Blinken on Tuesday.

Blinken went on to say that “if you added up all of the refugees and try to put them in one country, it would be larger than the population of Spain, South Korea.”

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, says that while Ukraine has added a huge number of people fleeing to the refugee crisis it is unfortunately not the only troubled region.

Grandi says there are “many crises in Africa, in the Western Hemisphere that involve a huge displacement component.”