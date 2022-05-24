WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

News Desk
State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds a news briefing on Tuesday following President Joe Biden’s statement a day before that the the U.S. would defend Taiwan from an attack from China.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
Biden’s statement in Japan triggered a sharp response from Beijing. It also raises questions about whether this is changing U.S. policy and making a new commitment to Taiwan.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
