Biden vows to intervene militarily if China invades Taiwan

That's not official U.S. policy. The Taiwan Relations Act obligates the U.S. to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability and maintain the capacity of the U.S. to resist any resort to force.

But despite U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, the U.S. has been ambiguous whether it would intervene militarily, and the U.S. acknowledges that all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait maintained that there is one China and Taiwan is a part of China, as Biden reiterated today.