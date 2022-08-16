WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesperson Ned Price holds news briefing

State Department spokesperson Ned Price will hold a news briefing Tuesday afternoon as flare ups continue in Russia-annexed Crimea.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

In the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Crimea on Tuesday. It forced the evacuation of local residents.

Russian State TV showed thick columns of smoke rising over a field in the Crimean Dzhankoi district, and an explosion could be heard.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the fires damaged a power plant, power lines, railroad tracks and apartment buildings.

Crimea’s regional leader, Sergei Aksyonov, said two people were injured and more than 3,000 evacuated from two villages.

The railroad tracks have been restored but the authorities decided not to resume traffic yet due to the proximity of the railway line to the detonation site, according to Aksyonov.

Also Tuesday, China expressed concerns over the military drills among the United States, South Korea and Japan last week and said it brought “negative impact” to the Korean Peninsula.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the navies of the three countries took part in missile warning and ballistic missile search and tracking exercises off the coast of Hawaii from August 8 to 14, which it said was aimed at furthering trilateral cooperation in face of North Korean challenges.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin called on all parties to show goodwill and stop any actions that would worsen the tension on Korean Peninsula.

The US and South Korea will begin their biggest combined military training in years next week, which will include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

Taiwan questioned the footage released by Chinese military on Monday that showed the drills were adjacent to Penghu Islands where there is a base of Taiwan air forces.

Taiwan accused China of exaggeration and playing tricks of information warfare.

The Monday drills were announced by Chinese military following a new U.S. congressional delegation visit to the self-governing island.

“China has taken firm measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which will be felt by the separatist forces of Taiwan independence,” Wang said at the briefing.

Wang also dismissed the concerns that India said a Chinese navy vessel docking at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka would raise security issues.

Sri Lanka and China referred to the Yuan Wang 5 as a “scientific research ship,” but there are fears in India that the vessel could be used to surveil the region, with multiple media reports calling it a “dual-use spy ship.”

“I would like to reiterate that the marine scientific research conducted by the research ship Yuan Wang 5 conforms to international law and international common practice, and will not affect the security and economic interests of any country,” Wang said.