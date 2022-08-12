U.S. special envoy for Iran discusses the prospects for reviving a nuclear deal

Nick Schifrin:

Since its first day in office, the Biden administration has argued the best way to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is through diplomacy, instead of through the Trump administration strategy known as maximum pressure.

For a year-and-a-half, European and Iranian negotiators have met in Vienna for more than eight rounds, with the U.S. participating indirectly, to try and find an agreement where the U.S. and Iran would return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.

The U.S. would lift hundreds of sanctions the Trump administration reimposed when it withdrew from the deal in 2018. And Iran would roll back its nuclear program to the limits set by the original nuclear deal, including caps on enrichment and how much material it can stockpile. The Europeans now say there is a final text on the table.

And to discuss whether that could lead to a deal, I'm joined by Rob Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran.

Rob Malley, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's lay out some of the progress you have made with Iran so far.

Do you believe you have an agreement on the sanctions that the U.S. would lift in exchange for the steps that Iran would take in order to get back its nuclear program into compliance?

Robert Malley, U.S. Special Envoy to Iran: There's no agreement because nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. There's a text.

There's a very clear sense about what the European Union, the coordinator, thinks needs to be in the text for there to be a mutual return to compliance.

And our position has been clear, as we have said from day one. We're prepared to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal if Iran does the same. And, for us, it's very clear what that means, in terms of the sanctions relief we need to offer and the kinds of steps that Iran needs to take to roll back its nuclear program.