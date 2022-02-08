WATCH LIVE: Surgeon General Murthy testifies on youth mental health at Senate Finance committee

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy testifies Tuesday on youth mental health before the Senate Finance committee.
This event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy testifies Tuesday on youth mental health before the Senate Finance committee.
This event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.