Dr. Vivek Murthy on new US inoculation strategy and distributing vaccines abroad

Dr. Vivek Murthy:

Well, Judy, it's good to see you today.

And I think this is a really important topic, which is, how do we move forward in this next phase of the vaccination campaign? And there are a few obstacles and challenges that we are trying to address. Each phase of this campaign has had its own challenges.

But, right now, what we have got to do is, number one, make sure that people who have questions about the vaccine get answers from trusted sources. Number two, we have got to make sure that people who are wondering if it's important for them to get vaccinated recognize that it is, that we don't achieve community immunity without all of us being vaccinated.

And the third is, we have got to create more access points for people. That has already been under way for the last few months. But what you're seeing is the next phase of that, moving toward both smaller community vaccination centers, more mobile units, moving to mandating and requiring and asking for pharmacies to actually move from the appointment basis into more of a walk-in system, so people can get vaccines on their schedule, and not on a pharmacy's schedule.

All of these steps are aimed toward increasing access to the vaccine. And, finally, I should note the primary care pathway. We are increasingly working to get vaccines into primary care doctors' offices and to rural health clinics, which are getting going to get vaccines directly from the federal government, as well as funds to support outreach.

So, if these sound like many strategies, they are, because that's what's required at this point to reach the entire country. We got to have many pathways, many messengers, and many doors through which one can get vaccinated.