WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on Uvalde elementary school shooting

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to speak Friday on the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The National Rifle Association began its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” the deadly shooting.

Abbott, who was slated to attend, will instead address the convention by prerecorded video, his spokesman told The Dallas Morning News.

