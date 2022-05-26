Grief courses through Uvalde, Texas, as police response to the massacre is scrutinized

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, that's right.

Two days after the massacre here at Robb Elementary School, the pain is still very raw, still very real for so many here, those mourning the loss of those 19 children and two teachers.

But authorities now are beginning to fill in some of the details as their investigation continues about exactly what happened and when, even as there are a number of details they still cannot or will not answer.

As you mentioned, a couple of key details they revealed today for the first time. One, the biggest question has been, how did the gunman get into the school in the first place? Officials saying today it appears that the door was just unlocked. They have been sharing details that they're going through video and additional interviews as well. They say that detail could still change.

But, right now, that is what they believe to be true. The other thing they mentioned is, despite earlier reports that the gunman as he approached the school building was confronted by and engaged by a school resource officer, who would be an armed police officer assigned here at the school, officials today say that was not true.

There was no engagement, no confrontation outside of the school between the gunman and anyone else. In fact, officials would not even confirm that there was a school resource officer on site. So it appears, Judy, we now know, between the time that gunman shot his grandmother, crashed a vehicle near the school, and made his way into this elementary school, he did so almost completely unobstructed — Judy.