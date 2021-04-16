WATCH LIVE: The royal family holds a funeral for Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 9:40 a.m. ET on Saturday, April 17. Watch the ceremony in the player above.

Princess Eugenie, Philip’s granddaughter, paid tribute to her “dearest Grandpa” and promised to look after “Granny.”

His funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Although it is a scaled-down service because of the pandemic, hundreds of servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Military personnel rehearsed for the event Wednesday at Army Training Centre Pirbright, near London. One of four Royal Marines buglers who will play “The Last Post” at the service said it was an “honor and privilege” to perform the role.

“It’s incredibly important. We feel nervous,” said Sgt. Bugler Jamie Ritchie. “We feel the pressure, but we’re channeling that and we’re using that and we’re going to deliver an outstanding performance.”

Since Philip’s death his four children have all paid tribute to him, as have grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Another grandchild, Eugenie, shared memories on Instagram of “learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read” with her “dearest Grandpa.”

“I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” wrote Eugenie, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

“I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren, she wrote. “Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”