Looking back at the long and often turbulent life of Prince Philip

Chris Ship:

A thousand completed their award in its first year. More than two million 14-to 24-year-olds have achieved the award since then.

Prince Philip and his eldest son did share a passion for the outdoors, but, often, they had a different outlook on life, one a pragmatist, the other a thinker, a difference best articulated by Philip loving everything about Gordonstoun School, but Charles never quite fitting in there.

At the time of the wedding and latterly the breakup of Charles and Diana's marriage, the duke was enormously supportive of Diana. He was once, like her, the royal outsider. But his focus turned to his grandsons William and Harry when Diana's life was cut short by that car crash in Paris. This was a moment when the duke of Edinburgh had to support his wife at what became a very dangerous time for the monarchy.

But later that year, when the queen and duke celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, she paid him a personal and rare public tribute.