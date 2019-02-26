What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Trump administration officials face House questions over family separations

Politics

House Democrats will grill Trump administration officials over the family separations that resulted from its “zero tolerance” immigration policy last year.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET today. Watch it in the player above.

Officials expected to testify today include Scott Lloyd, senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services, and Carla Provost, the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. This is the latest hearing jump-started by House Democrats to scrutinize the administration’s practices that led to the separation of thousands of migrant families at the southwestern border.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

READ MORE: Why we may never know the true number of family separations

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Feb 26 WATCH LIVE: Top pharmaceutical executives face Senate committee questions over drug pricing

  2. Read Feb 26 Democrats block Senate GOP bill on infants surviving abortions

  3. Read Mar 18 Photo of a Syrian man listening to records in his bombed-out bedroom is about life, not war

  4. Watch Feb 25 Why these 2 film critics think ‘Green Book’ complaints are ‘overloaded’

  5. Watch Feb 25 Why Planned Parenthood believes Title X rule change will compromise patient health

Amid immigration debate, top teachers gather to protest child detention

Education Feb 19

The Latest