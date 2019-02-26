WATCH LIVE: Trump administration officials face House questions over family separations

House Democrats will grill Trump administration officials over the family separations that resulted from its “zero tolerance” immigration policy last year.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET today. Watch it in the player above.

Officials expected to testify today include Scott Lloyd, senior adviser at the Department of Health and Human Services, and Carla Provost, the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. This is the latest hearing jump-started by House Democrats to scrutinize the administration’s practices that led to the separation of thousands of migrant families at the southwestern border.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

READ MORE: Why we may never know the true number of family separations