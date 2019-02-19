Amid immigration debate, top teachers gather to protest child detention

Judy Woodruff:

Some of the nation's top teachers recently gathered in El Paso, Texas, to speak out against the U.S. government's practice of detaining children who cross into this country from Mexico, and to see that they get the support they need when they return into the classroom.

Special correspondent Kavitha Cardoza of our partner Education Week was there, and she filed this report.

It's part of our weekly education series, Making the Grade.