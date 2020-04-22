WATCH LIVE: Trump and Pence host Earth Day tree planting ceremony

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence are participating in a tree planting ceremony at the White House in celebration of Earth Day.
Watch the tree planting ceremony in the live player above.
