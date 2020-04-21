What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing- April 21, 2020

Health

President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force hold a news briefing.

The press briefing is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

Returning to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis, President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump tweeted late Monday. He offered no details about which immigration programs might be affected by the order.

But much of the immigration system has already ground to a halt because of the pandemic. Almost all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks. Travel to the U.S. has been restricted from much of the globe, including China, Europe, Mexico and Canada. And Trump has used the virus to effectively end asylum at U.S. borders, turning away even children who arrive by themselves — something Congress, the courts and international law hadn’t previously allowed.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  2. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

  3. Read Apr 21 U.S. approves first coronavirus test that allows self-swab at home

  4. Read Apr 21 WATCH LIVE: Senate to vote on $500B coronavirus aid package

  5. Read Apr 21 Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus

The Latest