WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks to conservative Council for National Policy

President Donald Trump is expected to speak before the Council for National Policy Friday.

Days before the Republican National Convention is set to begin, Trump will meet with the council, a group of conservative activists that aims to build the future of the conservative movement. Several past Republican candidates for president have reportedly met with the group, which is notoriously tight-lipped about its membership. The Southern Poverty Law Center has categorized it as “a key venue where mainstream conservatives and extremists mix,” and fringe views can sometimes flourish.