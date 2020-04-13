WATCH LIVE: Trump gives coronavirus update alongside White House task force

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump is asserting that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the social distancing guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 5 pm ET. Watch in the video player above.

Trump’s claim that he could force governors to reopen their states comes after he spent weeks arguing that he didn’t believe he should pressure states that hadn’t imposed stay-at-home restrictions to do so.

Trump has been bristling at criticism that his plan to restore normalcy will cost lives and extend the outbreak. On Monday Trump tweeted “it is the decision of the President” when to relax the guidelines. Trump has been pushing to reopen the country as the economy has plummeted during the virus outbreak.

