WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally in Cincinnati, Ohio

President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday evening.

During one of his last major campaign events — in Greenville, North Carolina, last month — the crowd started a “Send her back!” chant. The president told reporters on his way to Cincinnati on Thursday that he would “prefer” that attendees don’t revive the chant, which targeted Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The president is expected to speak around 7 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player.

The chant was used in response to Trump’s remarks about the Somali-born congresswoman, and racist tweets he wrote about her and three other Democratic freshman lawmakers. He said they should go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All four are American citizens.

Trump took aim at another lawmaker of color over the weekend. Trump said Rep. Elijah Cummings’ congressional district in Maryland was “the worst run and most dangerous anywhere.” He insulted the city of Baltimore — which is majority black — as “disgusting” and rodent-infested.

This story is developing and will be updated.

