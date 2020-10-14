WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa

President Donald Trump is being forced to play Electoral College defense with a trip to Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Joe Biden is making a late push.

Trump’s heavy travel this week, including his rally in Des Moines, reflects his uphill climb. He will head to another battleground state, North Carolina, that he likely can’t win without. Also on his schedule is Georgia, another state he once thought was in his grasp but where recent polling shows Biden improving.

