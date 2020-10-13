What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

How Trump and Biden are talking to critical Florida voters

Florida is among the country's biggest prizes on Election Day, as well as one of the key swing states that has voted for the winning presidential candidate for more than 20 years. Its electoral importance explains why both President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have been campaigning there in the past day. Yamiche Alcindor reports.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    Florida is one of the biggest prizes on Election Day. It is also one of those prized swing states that has voted for the candidate who has won the presidential election for more than 20 years.

    That is why both President Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, have been campaigning there in the last day.

    Yamiche Alcindor has our report.

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    In the Sunshine State, former Vice President Joe Biden making his case to older voters.

  • Former Vice President Joseph Biden:

    Because Donald Trump, it's simple, not a joke: You're expendable. You're forgettable. You're virtually nobody. That's how he sees you. That's how he sees you.

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    It's a key demographic in the state.

    In 2016, voters over 65 years old were more than 20 percent of the electorate in Florida. They overwhelmingly backed President Trump, helping him pull off a narrow win here.

    But in an Emerson College poll released this week, Biden leads with those same voters by six points. Florida's 29 electoral votes are critical for both campaigns.

  • President Donald Trump:

    It's great to be back in my home state, Florida, to make my official return to the campaign trail.

    (CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    Just last night, President Trump rallied voters in Sanford, Florida, his first campaign rally since he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

  • President Donald Trump:

    One thing with me, the nice part, I went through it. Now they say I'm immune. I can feel — I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there, I will kiss everyone in that audience.

    (CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

  • President Donald Trump:

    When you're the president, you can't lock yourself in a basement and say, I'm not going to bother with the world. You have got to get out. And it's risky. It's risky. But you have got to get out.

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in another battleground state, Wisconsin.

    Vice President Mike Pence I think the choice in this election is whether America remains America.

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    With just three weeks until Election Day, more than 11 million people have already cast their ballots.

  • Caroline Kuffner:

    I have never seen a line this long. It's really amazing.

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    Those hoping to vote early in person, from Georgia, to Kentucky, to Texas, have faced long lines, in some places waiting hours.

  • Chloe Normand:

    I think it just shows that everyone's, like, ready to vote, and doesn't want their vote to be suppressed, and doesn't want to wait, and wants to get it over with, and wants to know the results by the day of the election.

  • Yamiche Alcindor:

    Despite the already high turnout, voting experts warn it may take days after polls close on November 3 for all the votes to be counted.

    For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Yamiche Alcindor.

