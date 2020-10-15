WATCH LIVE: Trump holds campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina

In the final weeks of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has ramped up his scheduled events across the country, returning to the campaign trail this week for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

Trump’s stop in the battleground state of North Carolina comes on the first day of in-person early voting in the state.Recent polling in the state shows the president trailing Democratic nominee Joe Biden by four points.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

READ MORE: “A little bit concerned”: Trump looks to boost Iowa support