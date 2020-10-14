Despite pandemic, Georgia residents flock to the polls for early voting

Daniel Bush:

Well, Judy, this is so interesting.

There seems to be a shift among Democrats. You think back to the spring, when they were taking Republican legislatures to court, arguing in-person voting is not safe, we should have more options for voters to vote by absentee.

Now I spoke to several Democratic officials who said, you know what, things have changed. There is a concern among Democrats that there could be a scenario on election night where there is such a big increase in mail-in voting that there are a lot of votes that have not been counted, that election results can't be called, and that potentially the Trump campaign could try and litigate to try and reduce that vote count.

So, now Democrats are urging voters, if you can vote in-person, if it's safe, go ahead and do so.

On the Republican side ,I have spoken to Republicans who are pretty concerned. One Republican said there's a great concern that President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting have backfired, because we are seeing so many people go to the polls.

This Republican said also that it's having a negative impact on down-ballot races, that a lot of those suburban Republican voters we hear so much about are holding their noses, as he put it, and voting for Joe Biden.

I have spoken to some voters who voted for President Trump and are now voting for the Democratic nominee.

And, finally, Judy, I should point out that we pay a lot of attention to these long lines. One thing they do indicate is that voters have made up their minds. We are still a couple of weeks out, but there are a lot of voters who feel that they have all the information they need. They're ready to cast their ballots.