Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Podcast: America, Interrupted
Joshua Barajas
Joshua Barajas
President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news briefing from the White House on Friday.
Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
May 15
What 74 former Biden staffers think about Tara Reade’s allegations
Read
May 22
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news briefing from the White House
Read
May 21
Man who filmed fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery arrested on murder charge
Read
May 19
5 questions about asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, answered
Read
May 20
What’s going to happen at colleges this fall? Here are 15 scenarios
Nation
May 21
Politics
May 22
By Joshua Barajas
World
May 22
By Aniruddha Ghosal, Associated Press
Nation
May 22
By Kate Brumback, Russ Bynum, Associated Press
By Candice Norwood
By Josh Boak, Emily Swanson, Associated Press
By Adil Jawad, Associated Press
Nation
May 21
By Dánica Coto, Associated Press
By Associated Press
Health
May 21
By Justin Stabley and Ashraf Khalil, Associated Press
By Lolita C. Baldor, Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
Politics
May 21
By Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.