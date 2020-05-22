What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news briefing from the White House

Politics

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news briefing from the White House on Friday.

Trump is expected to speak at 1 p.m. ET. Watch the president’s remarks in the player above.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

