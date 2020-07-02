What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Trump holds news conference amid surge in coronavirus cases, new jobs numbers

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the positive jobs report Thursday shows the U.S. economy is “roaring back” from the coronavirus.

U.S. employers added a substantial 4.8 million jobs in June and the unemployment rate fell to 11.1% as the job market improved for the second straight month. However, the economy remains far short of regaining the colossal losses it suffered in the spring during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump says there are still areas where “we’re putting out the flames” of the virus. Many states, especially in the South and West, are experiencing spikes in coronavirus cases and leading some governors to slow the pace of reopening their economies.

