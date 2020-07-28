WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference after Barr testifies on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a news conference July 28 at the White House.

The news conference is expected to begin at 5 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Attorney General William Barr sought to defend the Trump administration’s aggressive federal law enforcement response to civil unrest in America before a House committee Tuesday.

Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee, Barr was questioned about the U.S. Park Police’s violent clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square last month without apparent provocation or adequate warning.

President Donald Trump walked through the park that evening before holding up a Bible outside St. John’s church.

Barr attempted to insist the two events were unrelated, but Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen was unconvinced.

“It was necessary that the park be cleared. And it was done. And you said ‘get it done,” he said.

The hearing marks Barr’s first appearance before the House Judiciary Committee, bringing him face-to-face with a panel that voted last year to hold him in contempt and is holding hearings on what Democrats allege is politicization of the Justice Department under his watch.

It comes during a tumultuous stretch in which Barr has taken actions cheered by President Donald Trump but condemned by Democrats and other critics.