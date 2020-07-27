WATCH LIVE: Trump tours drug-making plant helping with COVID-19 vaccine development

President Donald Trump will on Monday tour a biotechnology plant involved in developing components for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Located in Morrisville, North Carolina, Bioprocess Innovation Center of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies “is manufacturing bulk drug substance for NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is expected to progress into Phase 2 in mid-August and Phase 3 in the fall,” according to a White House statement.

The tour comes as the U.S. begins the biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The first of some 30,000 volunteers were receiving shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak. It will be months before results trickle in.

Final-stage testing of the vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., began with volunteers at various U.S. sites given either a real shot or a dummy without being told which.

It will be months before results trickle in, and there is no guarantee the vaccine will ultimately work against the scourge that has killed about 650,000 people around the world, including almost 150,000 in the U.S.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser tested positive for the virus. And there were setbacks in efforts to restart American baseball, with two major league games canceled because of an outbreak.