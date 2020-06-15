WATCH LIVE: Trump holds roundtable called ‘Fighting for America’s Seniors’

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood
President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion with senior citizens called ‘Fighting for America’s Seniors’ on Monday.
The event is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.
Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Jun 10
Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work
Read
Jun 15
SCOTUS rules LGBTQ people protected from job discrimination
Read
Jun 14
Trump executive order on police reform expected to include use of force guidelines, misconduct tracker, source says
Watch
Jun 21
A firsthand report of ‘inhumane conditions’ at a migrant children’s detention facility
Read
Jun 12
Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home during the pandemic?
Health
Jun 15
By Matthew Perrone, Associated Press
Politics
Jun 15
By Candice Norwood
Education
Jun 15
By Michael Melia, Associated Press
Nation
Jun 15
By Mark Sherman, Associated Press
World
Jun 15
By Jim Gomez, Aaron Favila, Associated Press
By Jill Lawless, Associated Press
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press
By Kat Stafford, Hannah Fingerhut, Associated Press
Nation
Jun 14
By Yamiche Alcindor
By Russ Bynum, Ed White, Associated Press
By Dan Sewell, Associated Press
Education
Jun 14
By PBS NewsHour
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.