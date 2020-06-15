What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds roundtable called ‘Fighting for America’s Seniors’

Politics

President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion with senior citizens called ‘Fighting for America’s Seniors’ on Monday.

The event is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

