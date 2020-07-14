What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Trump holds White House news conference

Politics

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference July 14 at the White House.

The news conference is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 14 Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

  2. Read Jul 13 Analysis: Why some schools stayed open during the 1918 flu pandemic

  3. Read Jul 13 Federal judge rules women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

  4. Watch Jul 13 As coronavirus surges, Trump and White House attack Fauci

  5. Watch Jul 13 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump vs. health experts, Stone’s commutation

As coronavirus surges, Trump and White House attack Fauci

Nation Jul 13

The Latest