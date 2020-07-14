WATCH LIVE: Trump holds White House news conference

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Explore the future of China’s relationship with the U.S.
Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal
President Donald Trump will hold a news conference July 14 at the White House.
The news conference is expected to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.
The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Jul 14
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Read
Jul 13
Analysis: Why some schools stayed open during the 1918 flu pandemic
Read
Jul 13
Federal judge rules women can get abortion pill without doctor visits
Watch
Jul 13
As coronavirus surges, Trump and White House attack Fauci
Watch
Jul 13
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump vs. health experts, Stone’s commutation
Nation
Jul 13
Arts
Jul 14
By Gary Gerard Hamilton, Associated Press
Nation
Jul 14
By Larry Neumeister, Tom Hays, Associated Press
By Collin Binkley, Associated Press
Politics
Jul 14
By Courtney Vinopal
By Associated Press
Economy
Jul 14
By Dee-Ann Durbin, Terence Chea, Associated Press
By Emily Wagster Pettus, Associated Press
World
Jul 14
By Avet Demourian, Associated Press
By Matt Loffman
By Melinda Deslatte, Associated Press
By Alexandra Jaffe, Will Weissert, Associated Press
By Maria Cheng, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.