WATCH LIVE: Trump holds White House news conference

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a news conference on Monday amid ongoing national protests.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. EST. Watch Trump’s remarks in the player above.

With the conventions finally over, the 2020 election season now enters its final phase.

Both sides are pleased with their convention performances which offered dramatically different versions of reality to the American electorate. President Donald Trump is essentially asking voters to judge him based on pre-pandemic America. Joe Biden is asking voters to judge the incumbent on conditions as they actually exist, with the pandemic’s death toll mounting, the economy struggling and racial tensions again exploding.

Still, both sides expect the election, which Biden has led for virtually the entire cycle, to tighten entering the nine-week sprint to Nov. 3. Reflecting concerns about potential Trump momentum, Biden plans to resume in-person campaigning in the coming days, albeit with smaller, socially distanced crowds.

Both candidates are focused on Wisconsin this week as a series of violent protests follow yet another police-involved shooting of a Black man caught on camera. Each side believes the incident offers a political advantage, and there may be no more important swing state.