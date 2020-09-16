WATCH LIVE: Trump holds White House news conference

President Donald Trump was set to give a news conference Wednesday evening before attending a dinner for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, received a briefing from public health experts on Wednesday and spoke publicly later about the pandemic and a possible vaccine.

A prominent Republican donor who supports President Donald Trump says some in Trump’s orbit are worried he’s “overconfident” on the upcoming debates against Democrat Joe Biden.

Dan Eberhart says Trump came off as a “little coarse” when confronted by undecided voters at Tuesday’s town hall in Philadelphia.

Face-to-face with everyday voters for the first time in months, Trump was defensive but resisted agitation as he was pressed on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and why he doesn’t more aggressively promote the use of masks to reduce the spread of the disease.

Eberhart says, “Frankly, I expected President Trump to be better prepared to cajole undecided voters over to his side of the fence at the town hall.” He adds: “President Trump seemed unaware that he needed to downshift his rhetoric to something more moderate being as how his audience was undecided voters and not attendees of one of his rallies.”

Biden said Tuesday that he’s begun preparing for presidential debates that begin later this month by studying Trump’s past comments.